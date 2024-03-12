Petition seeks justice for the Lancashire victims of the cavity wall insulation scandal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Numerous Lancashire homeowners faces thousands in legal fees and threats of the bailiffs over no-win, no-fee claims for defective cavity wall insulation (CWI) after their solicitors, SSB Law, went bust.

The petition calls on the Government to provide funding for people to remove CWI from their properties and compensate those who have suffered damage like damp/mould or debt.

It says: “The Government ran a scheme which provided funding for the installation of cavity wall insulation in residents' homes. In some cases, CWI was installed in unsuitable homes, leading to mould and damp. Some residents claim a pre-installation survey of their home was not carried out.

Stock image of a woman looking distressed. Credit: Manuel_Faba/Adobe

“By addressing the grievances outlined in the petition, the Government can demonstrate its commitment to upholding the rights and protecting the wellbeing of citizens, restoring trust in the legal system, and providing support to those affected.”