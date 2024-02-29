Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The campaign follows the collapse of firm SSB Law, which has left numerous Lancashire people to pick up thousands in legal fees over no-win, no-fee claims seeking compensation for defective cavity wall insulation. Several residents say they are suffering from anxiety, depression and sleepless nights, as well as living in fear of the bailiffs taking their home and possessions, despite assurances throughout their case that they would not pay anything.

The victims are now calling on the Government to remove shoddy cavity wall insulation in their homes, remedy the damage caused by damp and mould, and reimburse homeowners living with debts.

There will be a public meeting in Burnley for anyone impacted by no-win, no-fee cavity wall insulation claims following the collapse of SSB Law. Credit: Marisa CashillStock photo of a man feeling despair.

In the petition, they said: “The Government ran a scheme funding the instalment of cavity wall insulation in residents' homes. Materials were used in unsuitable homes, causing mould and damp. Many residents claim a pre-survey of their home was not carried out. By addressing the grievances outlined in the petition, the Government can demonstrate its commitment to upholding the rights and protecting the wellbeing of citizens, restoring trust in the legal system, and providing support to those affected.”

A link to sign the petition will be published once it goes live.