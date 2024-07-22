Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Preston man who was killed in a crash on a slip road was a “kind, loving and caring person”, his family have said.

Emergency services were called to South Road in Speke, Merseyside, near to the junction with A561 Speke Boulevard on Friday.

It was reported that a motorcycle had been involved in a collision at around 7.15pm.

Brandern Holly, 20, from Preston, was taken to hospital with “serious life-threatening injuries”. He died later that evening.

Brandern Holly died after crashing a "distinctive yellow" Suzuki bike on South Road in Speke | Merseyside Police

His family, who are being supported by specially trained officers, said: "Brandern was a kind, loving and caring person, he would do anything for anyone.

“He is going to be missed by all of his family, close friends and everyone that knows him.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragedy that has taken place and it will live with us forever.

“’LIVE TO RIDE, RIDE TO LIVE’ - May he rest in peace.”

The collision occurred on the entry slip road to the Jaguar Land Rover site.

Police know the motorcycle was travelling eastbound, having exited Penketh Drive near to the Morrisons Superstore and had turned right.

Early enquiries showed a number of vehicles were in the area at that time and officers believe the crash will have been witnessed by members of the public.

Det Sgt Kurt Timpson, lead investigating officer from Merseyside Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: "Our thoughts are with Brandern’s family at this very sad time.

"It remains a priority for us to get answers for them about what happened and we are working to establish those facts.

"I continue to appeal directly to anyone who saw anything and who has yet to speak with my team to please get in touch.”

The motorbike involved was a Suzuki SV650 and was a “very distinctive yellow colour”, police said.

Officers urged anyone with dashcams to review their footage in case they captured key evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, contact on (0151) 777 5747 or email [email protected], quoting reference number 24000631233.