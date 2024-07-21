Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 20-year-old man from Preston died following a motorcycle crash in Speke.

Emergency services were called to South Road in Speke, Merseyside, near to the junction with A561 Speke Boulevard on Friday.

It was reported that a motorcycle had been involved in a collision at around 7.15pm.

Officers said it was “not clear at this stage whether any other vehicles were involved”.

A 20-year-old man from Preston was taken to hospital with “serious life-threatening injuries”. He died later that evening.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Det Sgt Kurt Timpson, lead investigating officer from Merseyside Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU), said: "Our thoughts are with the man’s family and they are being supported.

“It is now a priority for us to get answers for them about what happened and my team are working to establish key facts.”

"I would appeal directly to anyone who saw anything and who has yet to speak with my team to please get in touch.”

The collision occurred on the entry slip road to the Jaguar Land Rover site.

Police know the motorcycle was travelling eastbound, having exited Penketh Drive near to the Morrisons Superstore and had turned right.

Early enquiries showed a number of vehicles were in the area at that time and officers believe the crash will have been witnessed by members of the public.

"The motorbike involved was a Suzuki SV650 and was a very distinctive yellow colour, which would stand out to road users,” Det Sgt Timpson added.

"In addition I would also ask anyone who was in the area at the time who has dashcam fitted to their vehicles to urgently review it.

"These devices can often capture key evidence without the driver of the vehicle being aware. Any help we receive, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could assist our investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, contact on (0151) 777 5747 or email [email protected], quoting reference number 24000631233.