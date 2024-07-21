Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Highways bosses are pressing ahead with plans to redesign a zebra crossing in Preston which almost 200 locals have demanded is replaced with pedestrian traffic lights.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire County Council carried out a public consultation into its plans for the crossing point - close to Cardinal Newman College, on Manchester Road - but has rejected calls to install signals after concluding they would make the spot more dangerous.

It follows two collisions in the past five years in which cyclists were injured when riding across the zebra - including then 10-year-old Talha Hussain who was thrown into a nearby sideroad after his bike was hit by a van last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The accidents came against the backdrop of growing calls for changes to the crossing, because of problems residents claimed were being caused by college students forming a constant stream across the road at peak times.

Talha Hussain and his dad, Zakir, at the scene of the youngster's accident in July 2023

In spite of 195 objections to its proposal, County Hall has now started work which will see the zebra crossing's stripes more than doubled in length to create a wider area that more pedestrians can use at the same time. It will also be moved three metres away from a side road junction.

The Hussain family had themselves called for traffic lights after Talha’s accident last year, but have not commented on the new plans.

In a report outlining the reasons for the decision, highways officials state that a ‘toucan’ or puffin’ crossing, with traffic lights, would “not be suitable” for the location - because there would be “insufficient” space on the pavement to accommodate the number of students waiting for the green man signal to appear at the end of the morning and afternoon classes at the college.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This would be further exacerbated by the obstruction of the footway by waiting pedestrians, forcing those that wish to walk northwards along Manchester Road into the carriageway, where the view for both pedestrians and southbound traffic is obstructed by parked vehicles.

“Poor observance by pedestrians when vehicles have a green signal could increase the potential for collisions as pedestrians are likely to continue to cross when the lights are on green,” the document adds.

However, Preston City division county councillor Yousuf Motala - who has previously likened Cardinal Newman students to “lemmings” because of the way he says they cross the road - has called for an investigation into "the decision-making process” on highways issues at County Hall.

In a letter to the authority’s chief executive, Angie Ridgwell, the politician questions the point of public consultations, when councillors’ and residents' opinions are “completely ignor[ed]”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It seems to us that LCC feel that Cardinal Newman College and their students are more important than local people who have to put up or shut up [over] decisions being taken on their behalf by individuals who don't have to live with the consequences of their actions,” wrote County Cllr Motala, who last year organised a 200-signature petition calling for pedestrian lights on Manchester Road.

The college is contributing £105,000 to the cost of the £135,000 scheme - which includes the installation of a ’raised table’ at the junction of Larkhill Road and Manchester Road.

County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said the authority had been working with Cardinal Newman College to improve safety for students and other pedestrians.

"We've given these proposals much consideration and listened to various highways and road safety experts, in addition to the views expressed by the public, before progressing the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The design we are moving forward with is appropriate for Manchester Road, where the speed limit is 20mph, and it's important that we do not delay so that we can complete the safety improvements in time for the new academic year.

"We have considered requests for a signalised crossing, however this is likely to lead to further safety issues at peak times due to people continuing to cross when they shouldn't,” County Cllr Swarbrick explained.

He and county council leader Phillippa Williamson gave the green light to the plans as an urgent decision, taken on behalf of the rest of the cabinet, so that work could be completed before the start of the new academic year in September.