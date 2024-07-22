Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver flipped his car outside outside Preston Prison on Saturday.

Police were called to the scene at the junction of Ribbleton Lane, Deepdale Road and Church Street shortly before 3pm.

Witnesses said the car flipped and rolled twice after coming through the traffic lights and colliding with another vehicle.

The scene of the crash outside Preston Prison on Saturday afternoon | Lisa Ogden

Lancashire Police said there were minor injuries but no one was arrested.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called at approximately 2:55pm on Saturday (July 20) to reports of a collision on Ribbleton Lane, Preston.

“This was a minor injury RTC between two vehicles.

“No one has been arrested.”