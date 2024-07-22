Car flips and rolls on its roof in crash outside Preston Prison
A driver flipped his car outside outside Preston Prison on Saturday.
Police were called to the scene at the junction of Ribbleton Lane, Deepdale Road and Church Street shortly before 3pm.
Witnesses said the car flipped and rolled twice after coming through the traffic lights and colliding with another vehicle.
Lancashire Police said there were minor injuries but no one was arrested.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called at approximately 2:55pm on Saturday (July 20) to reports of a collision on Ribbleton Lane, Preston.
“This was a minor injury RTC between two vehicles.
“No one has been arrested.”
