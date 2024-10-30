Family pay tribute to Haslingden biker with 'heart of gold' after fatal crash near Kirkby Lonsdale
A motorbike and a Land Rover Freelander collided on the A683 Burrow Road at around 1.20pm on Monday, October 21.
The rider, 51-year-old Tristan Whyatt from Haslingden, was taken to hospital where he sadly died the following day.
Paying tribute to Tristan, his family said: “Tristan was an avid car and motorbike enthusiast – anything with wheels and/or an engine.
“He had been riding bikes since the age of 12. He was described by his friends as big and daft, with a heart of gold and a belly laugh so loud he could stand in for Father Christmas.
“This has come as a huge shock to all his family and friends, and an irreplaceable part of our lives has gone forever.
“We have been deeply moved by the messages from friends and family relating to Tristan’s passing. He will be sorely missed.
“We want to take this time to thank the responding officers and emergency services, as well as all the staff at Royal Preston Hospital who tried so hard to save Tristan’s life.”
Officers investigating the collision continued to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.
If you have any information that may help police, [email protected] call 101 quoting log 0583 of October 21.