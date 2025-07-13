Emergency services swarm Devil’s Bridge in Kirkby Lonsdale after incident
Ambulance crews, firefighters and police were seen attending the scene, with local residents sharing images of a significant emergency response.
Eyewitnesses reported that a person may have attempted to enter the water from the bridge, but this has not yet been confirmed.
In a statement posted on social media, Cumbria Police said: “Emergency services are currently responding to an incident involving concern for a person who was in the water at Devil’s Bridge, Kirkby Lonsdale.
“The area is busy with emergency vehicles and people are asked to stay away if possible.”
Devil’s Bridge, a popular tourist destination and known spot for so-called “tombstoning,” has been the focus of repeated safety warnings in recent years.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
In 2023, Cumbria Police reminded the public that jumping from the 40ft bridge is prohibited under a local byelaw, warning that breaches could result in prosecution.
The bridge, a Grade I-listed structure dating back to the 14th century, has been the site of several serious injuries over the years.
In 2012, 22-year-old Darrell Teal tragically died after jumping from the bridge.
Cumbria Police have been approached for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.