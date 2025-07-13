Emergency services swarmed Devil’s Bridge in Kirkby Lonsdale this afternoon following reports of an incident involving a person near the water.

Ambulance crews, firefighters and police were seen attending the scene, with local residents sharing images of a significant emergency response.

Eyewitnesses reported that a person may have attempted to enter the water from the bridge, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Emergency services swarmed Devil’s Bridge in Kirkby Lonsdale on Sunday afternoon | Contributed

In a statement posted on social media, Cumbria Police said: “Emergency services are currently responding to an incident involving concern for a person who was in the water at Devil’s Bridge, Kirkby Lonsdale.

“The area is busy with emergency vehicles and people are asked to stay away if possible.”

Devil’s Bridge, a popular tourist destination and known spot for so-called “tombstoning,” has been the focus of repeated safety warnings in recent years.

In 2023, Cumbria Police reminded the public that jumping from the 40ft bridge is prohibited under a local byelaw, warning that breaches could result in prosecution.

The bridge, a Grade I-listed structure dating back to the 14th century, has been the site of several serious injuries over the years.

In 2012, 22-year-old Darrell Teal tragically died after jumping from the bridge.

Cumbria Police have been approached for more information.

More to follow...