Ten fire engines were called to the Dinner Lady factory in Wilkinson Way on Shadsworth Business Park shortly before 8pm on Monday (September 11).

Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform and stinger to bring the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

Dramatic pictures shared by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service show the building engulfed in flames as crews worked through the night to bring it under control.

Ten fire engines were called to the Vape Dinner Lady factory in Wilkinson Way (Credit: Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service)

Firefighters remained on site on Tuesday (September 12) while an investigation took place to establish how the blaze began.

In a statement issued on Wednesday (September 13) a spokesman for Dinner Lady said: “Following yesterday’s fire at Dinner Lady’s UK e-liquid manufacturing operation, we would like to reassure our customers that our business operation is open and continuing as usual.

“Most importantly, we can report that no one was hurt in the fire and that all our members are safe and well, thanks to the actions of our head-quarters team and the local fire and emergency rescue teams.

Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform and stinger to bring the fire under control (Credit: Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service)

“As one the world’s leading e-liquid brands, Dinner Lady has a network of established manufacturing facilities located across multiple international centres which are in constant use and operation to support our UK facility.

“Currently, our team are engaged in moving production which would have been made in the UK to our other facilities, to minimise any potential disruption which may occur as a result of the fire."

The company said they anticipated the majority of customers would not experience any change to their scheduled orders.

If customers do experience interruption, they said they would work with those impacted to ensure any disruption is mitigated efficiently.

“We are continuing to welcome new orders through our usual process,” the spokesman added.