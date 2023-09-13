News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Head warns parents of potential teen knife fights
Boy, 10, named after tragic electric shock death at hotel
Escaped prisoner had terrorist-style nail bomb and gun in town centre
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison

E-liquid brand Dinner Lady issues statement after fire breaks out at Blackburn factory

E-liquid brand Dinner Lady issued a statement after a large fire broke out at a factory in Blackburn.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ten fire engines were called to the Dinner Lady factory in Wilkinson Way on Shadsworth Business Park shortly before 8pm on Monday (September 11).

Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform and stinger to bring the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Dramatic pictures shared by Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service show the building engulfed in flames as crews worked through the night to bring it under control.

Ten fire engines were called to the Vape Dinner Lady factory in Wilkinson Way (Credit: Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service)Ten fire engines were called to the Vape Dinner Lady factory in Wilkinson Way (Credit: Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service)
Ten fire engines were called to the Vape Dinner Lady factory in Wilkinson Way (Credit: Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service)
Most Popular

Firefighters remained on site on Tuesday (September 12) while an investigation took place to establish how the blaze began.

Read More
Boy, 10, named after tragic electric shock death at hotel

In a statement issued on Wednesday (September 13) a spokesman for Dinner Lady said: “Following yesterday’s fire at Dinner Lady’s UK e-liquid manufacturing operation, we would like to reassure our customers that our business operation is open and continuing as usual.

“Most importantly, we can report that no one was hurt in the fire and that all our members are safe and well, thanks to the actions of our head-quarters team and the local fire and emergency rescue teams.

Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform and stinger to bring the fire under control (Credit: Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service)Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform and stinger to bring the fire under control (Credit: Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service)
Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform and stinger to bring the fire under control (Credit: Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service)
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As one the world’s leading e-liquid brands, Dinner Lady has a network of established manufacturing facilities located across multiple international centres which are in constant use and operation to support our UK facility.

“Currently, our team are engaged in moving production which would have been made in the UK to our other facilities, to minimise any potential disruption which may occur as a result of the fire."

The company said they anticipated the majority of customers would not experience any change to their scheduled orders.

If customers do experience interruption, they said they would work with those impacted to ensure any disruption is mitigated efficiently.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are continuing to welcome new orders through our usual process,” the spokesman added.

“We are deeply moved by the many messages of support we have received overnight and we hope to be in touch with you very soon once we have visibility of the impacts of the incident.”

Related topics:Blackburn