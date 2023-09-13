News you can trust since 1886
Boy, 10, named after electric shock death at Blackpool hotel Tiffany's

A 10-year-old boy who tragically died after suffering a suspected electric shock at a Blackpool hotel has been named.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 13th Sep 2023, 15:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 15:34 BST
HM Coroner has confirmed that an inquest will be held into the death of Jack Piper-Sheach who was found unresponsive in the reception area of Tiffany’s Hotel on the Promenade at around 10.40pm on Sunday, September 3.

He was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool where he sadly died on Thursday, September 7, with his family by his bedside.

Blackpool Coroner Alan Wilson will open an inquest into the boy’s death at Blackpool and Fylde Coroner’s Court on Friday afternoon (September 15).

The 10-year-old sadly died after receiving an electric shock at Tiffany’s Hotel in Blackpool on Thursday, September 7. (Picture by Pat Hurst/PA Wire)
Lancashire Police said the boy’s injuries were “consistent with coming into contact with a high voltage of electricity", but did not provide any further details on the circumstances of the incident.

After making initial enquiries, the force handed the investigation to Blackpool Council who advised Tiffany’s to temporarily close while it undertakes a health and safety investigation at the hotel.

Officers from the Health and Safety Executive are assisting the Council with its investigation and the hotel will remain closed until further notice.

A spokesperson for Blackpool Council said: “The investigation is still ongoing and at this stage we are unable to predict when the hotel will be able to reopen.

"We are carrying out the investigation and officers from the Health and Safety Executive have been offering specialist support.”

Tiffany’s said it was “heartbroken by the news” and added their “thoughts and prayers remain with the family at this distressing time.”

Today (Wednesday, Septembe 13), the hotel’s management issued a statement explaining how the ongoing closure has affected guests and those planning on staying at the hotel in the coming weeks.

It said dozens of bookings have been affected by the tragedy while many staff are now working from home during the hotel’s closure.

You can read the full statement from Tiffany’s here.

