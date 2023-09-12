10 fire engines battled the blaze at a vape warehouse on Shadsworth Business Park in Blackburn on Monday night (September 11). (Picture by Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service)

Ten fire engines were called to the Vape Dinner Lady factory in Wilkinson Way on Shadsworth Business Park in Blackburn shortly before 8pm yesterday (Monday, September 11).

Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform and stinger to bring the fire under control and no injuries were reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dramatic pictures shared by Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service show the building engulfed in flames as crews worked through the night to bring it under control.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews rushed to the Vape Dinner Lady factory in Wilkinson Way on Shadsworth Business Park, Blackburn shortly before 8pm last night (September 11). (Picture by Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service)

A number of road closures were put in place overnight while crews worked at the scene, while those living near the site were advised to close windows and doors if they smell smoke.

Blackburn with Darwen Council said road closures were still in place this morning (September 12) on Sett End Road West, Johnson Way and the access road to a nearby petrol station and Starbucks off Haslingden Road.

All roads in the area have since reopened but firefighters will remain on site all day while a fire investigation takes place to establish how the blaze began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In its latest update, Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire has been brought under control and the number of fire engines at the scene will be reduced shortly. Firefighters will remain at the site all night and into the morning when the fire investigation will begin.”

In an earlier statement, LFRS said: "10 fire engines from fire stations across Lancashire were called to a fire at a warehouse on Shadsworth Business Park, Blackburn. Firefighters used the aerial ladder platform and stinger to bring the fire under control.