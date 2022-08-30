Dramatic video shows fire crews tackle Penwortham garden blaze - this is what caused it
Fire crews battled a bank holiday blaze in Penwortham after an accident with a gas powered weed burner caused a hedgerow to go up in flames.
The fire broke out in the front garden of a home in Cop Lane near Girls’ High School on Monday afternoon (August 29) after a naked flame from the torch set fire to a conifer hedgerow.
The fire swiftly spread along the hedge but firefighters from Penwortham station arrived within five minutes to extinguish it and make the scene safe.
No one was injured but the fire service has warned gardeners to avoid using weed burners around conifers and close to homes.
The fire service shared a picture of its aftermath showing the charred, spindly remains of the conifers on a jet-soaked lawn.
A fire service spokesman said: “This afternoon Penwortham Fire attended a conifer hedgerow fire at a house in the town which was prevented from spreading to properties.