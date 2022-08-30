Thieves get away with £25,000 worth of tobacco after raid on Preston wholesalers
A pair of thieves stole a supply of tobacco worth more than £25,000 in a raid on a Preston wholesalers.
A CCTV image of two suspects has been shared by police as detectives investigate the theft at the Makro warehouse in Chain Caul Way, near Preston Docks, on Monday, August 8.
Lancashire Police say the pair are suspected of breaking into a lorry parked at the wholesalers in the early hours of the morning, between 00.25am and 1.15am, where tobacco products worth more than £25,000 were stolen.
The force is appealing for anyone with information about the theft to get in touch.
A police spokesman said: “As you can see in the CCTV still, there were two males involved in the theft. They appear to both be wearing baseball caps and face masks.
"They are wearing what appears to be dark clothing, one has distinctive luminous logos on his front and back. We appreciate that the footage is not the clearest.
"The theft occurred when one of the HGVs were broken into and a substantial amount of tobacco products were stolen equalling in excess of £25,000.
"We are appealing for any information in relation to this theft. If you were in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious or if you have any CCTV or dashcam footage then please get in touch.
"You can contact the investigating officer on 383@lancashire.police.uk or 3923@lancashire.police.uk. You can also report it on our non-emergency number of 101 or by using the 'Report it Online' tool on our website.”