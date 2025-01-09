Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An beauty salon in Preston has proven that third time’s a charm by winning another award.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dragonfly Holistics Beauty and Aesthetics located at 3a Alder Drive in Hoghton has been awarded Aesthetics Salon of the Year 2024 at the Northern Enterprise Awards.

The salon, which relocated from 225 Ribbleton Lane last year specialises in a range of treatments including facials, waxing, lash lifts to dry cupping and reflexology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner of Dragonfly Shelina Rajani pictured celebrating with her partner. | UGC

Owner Shelina Rajani, 48, who has a vast wealth of knowlegde within the beauty industry, is no stranger to pickign up awards having previously won the Northern Enterprise Awards Excellence for Beauty and Massage Treatments Preston 2023 and LUXLIFE Ethical Beauty and Holistic Therapist Of the Year.

She was also shortlisted for the Health and Beauty well-being award last year.

The salon, which relocated from 225 Ribbleton Lane to Hoghton last year specialises in a range of treatments including facials, waxing, lash lifts to dry cupping and reflexology. | UGC

Upon winning her newest award she said: “My partner and I went out and had a little celebration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I now have three awards and I am so happy at my achievements, as it has been a very hard and testing year having to move to a new location, setting up again and trying to get more clients.

“I am waiting for my website to be totally revamped, there is a lot of information going on there so that all customers can have a more of an idea of what Dragonfly Holistics Beauty and Aesthetics offer and the benefits of all the treatments.”

Shelina's latest award. | UGC

As a thank you to her clients she will soon be offering discount on range of treatments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I am so grateful of all my lovely clients, new clients and who have been coming to me for over 17 years. It's really appreciated.

“As soon as the award will be sent to me I am going to celebrate with all my clients by offering all a wonderful discount on all my aesthetic treatments ranging from my IM injections, IV drips, skin boosters, peels, microneedling all aesthetics skin treatments, laser IPL and more.”

The salon is open every day from 10am until 7pm, bar Sunday.