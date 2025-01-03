Aesthetics clinic wins fourth national award

Nurse Mollie has recently completed her level 7 in Aesthetics Practice

Chorley Clinic Wins National Award for Excellence in Aesthetics Mollie Elise Aesthetics Celebrates Fourth National Award in Four Years Mollie Elise Aesthetics has cemented its position as one of the UK’s leading aesthetic clinics by winning a prestigious national award at the 2024 Beauty and Aesthetics Awards. The event, held on 6th December at the Manchester Deansgate Hilton, celebrated excellence in the beauty and aesthetics industry and recognised professionals dedicated to making a difference in their clients’ lives.

This award is the fourth national accolade for Mollie Elise Aesthetics in just four years, a testament to the clinic’s commitment to natural, client-focused treatments. Specialising in injectables, laser treatments, hydro facials, medical-grade skincare, dermal fillers, and mono threads, the clinic has become renowned for helping clients achieve a fresher, natural-looking version of themselves.

Mollie, the clinic’s founder and owner, expressed her gratitude for the recognition:

“Winning another national award is such an honour. It’s still surreal to me—I feel incredibly grateful to do what I love every day. My focus has always been on helping people feel more confident and comfortable in their own skin, and this award inspires me to keep pushing forward.”

Mollie Elise Aesthetics in Chorley

Mollie’s approach to aesthetics prioritises enhancing natural beauty rather than creating drastic changes. “We aim to offer subtle, natural-looking treatments that help our clients feel like the best version of themselves,” she explained. “Whether it’s dermal fillers for gentle volume, mono threads for skin rejuvenation, or tailored skincare solutions, everything we do is designed with care and precision to meet our clients’ needs.”

In addition to its award-winning services, the clinic has recently introduced a new initiative offering free first treatments to individuals with cleft palate lips. Mollie explained the motivation behind this decision:

“A cleft palate can significantly impact someone’s confidence and quality of life. Offering free treatments to help address asymmetry or scarring is our way of giving back and making a meaningful difference to those who may not have access to these services otherwise.”

Looking to the future, Mollie plans to expand the clinic while maintaining its high standards of care. “I’ve thought about opening a second location, but my priority is ensuring the quality of our current space remains exceptional. We’ve just launched a new laser treatment for skin tightening and resurfacing, and I’m always looking for ways to innovate and improve.”

The Beauty and Aesthetics Awards

Reflecting on her journey, Mollie remains humble, despite her growing list of accolades. “I still get a bit of imposter syndrome,” she admitted. “But it motivates me to keep learning, growing, and offering the very best for my clients. Seeing how our treatments positively impact their lives is the greatest reward.”

With four national awards, an ever-growing list of advanced treatments, and a commitment to giving back, Mollie Elise Aesthetics continues to lead the way in aesthetics, helping clients feel refreshed, confident, and naturally beautiful.