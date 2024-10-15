With a menu bursting with specials, smash burgers, pizzas, kebabs, loaded nachos, chicken, and an assortment of sides, Winckleman’s on Langcliffe Road in Ribbleton, Preston is looking for a new owner.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
The takeaway, which has a healthy rating of 4.5 stars on Google, is on the market for just £70,000 with Kingswood, with the price including all the fittings needed for the new proprietors to come in get to work straight away included.
Located on a busy road, the takeaway is described as having ‘bungles of life’, having recently been renovated ‘to a very high standard’. Branded as ‘one of the best in the area’, the takeaway has ‘wow factor’ décor, including tiled flooring, modern LED lighting, a well thought-out design, a large kitchen, a counter, storage, and a vast amount of equipment.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
The non-exhaustive list of equipment includes a fridge, a double fryer, a chip warmer, a burger griddle, a worktop, two donner machines, a dough maker, prep areas, an epos system, and CCTV.
Ever wanted to run your own takeaway? This could be your lucky day. Take a look around...
Still looking to tour a few more local properties? Be sure not to miss some of the other recent homes we’ve featured...
Will anybody buy this place for me? Historic ancient farmhouse with huge 65 acre garden on the market
Supreme 3-bed detached Chorley family home with slick interior & south-facing landscaped garden for sale
Lancashire seaside town named house price hotspot as property prices soar according to national estate agent
Magical 3-bed detached Longridge family home with conservatory & lovely garden on the market for bargain price
I think this dream 4 bed Fulwood family home with peaceful landscaped garden on the market ticks all the boxes
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.