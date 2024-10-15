Do you want to run a restaurant? Popular Preston takeaway famous for smash burgers, kebabs & chips up for sale

A popular Preston takeaway has been put up for sale.

With a menu bursting with specials, smash burgers, pizzas, kebabs, loaded nachos, chicken, and an assortment of sides, Winckleman’s on Langcliffe Road in Ribbleton, Preston is looking for a new owner.

The takeaway, which has a healthy rating of 4.5 stars on Google, is on the market for just £70,000 with Kingswood, with the price including all the fittings needed for the new proprietors to come in get to work straight away included.

Located on a busy road, the takeaway is described as having ‘bungles of life’, having recently been renovated ‘to a very high standard’. Branded as ‘one of the best in the area’, the takeaway has ‘wow factor’ décor, including tiled flooring, modern LED lighting, a well thought-out design, a large kitchen, a counter, storage, and a vast amount of equipment.

The non-exhaustive list of equipment includes a fridge, a double fryer, a chip warmer, a burger griddle, a worktop, two donner machines, a dough maker, prep areas, an epos system, and CCTV.

Ever wanted to run your own takeaway? This could be your lucky day. Take a look around...

