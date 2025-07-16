A Lancashire college has been slammed by union leaders after announcing the closure of a campus.

Myerscough College’s management has confirmed its site in Witton, Blackburn - which specialises in animal care subjects- will close at the end of July.

University and College Union (UCU) members working at the site were shocked when management first announced closure proposals in May, giving them less than three months’ notice. Twelve permanent staff, and several more on temporary contracts, are now at risk of redundancy unless they accept alternative jobs at the college’s main campus near Preston, 16 miles away from Witton Park.

The college says a “comprehensive transition plan” is now in progress to ensure that students can continue their studies either at the College’s main campus or, depending on individual preferences, at another suitable location.”

It has been reported that issues around energy performance at the Witton site have played a key part in the decision.

A statement by Myerscough College says: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the dedicated and passionate staff based at the Witton centre. Throughout the consultation process, it has been abundantly clear how much the site means to students, staff, and the wider community.

“Over recent weeks, Myerscough College has worked in close partnership with Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council to explore all viable options. The Council’s constructive engagement and shared focus on the best interests of learners have been invaluable throughout. We are grateful for their ongoing support and commitment to education in the Borough.

“At the centre of all discussions has been the wellbeing and future of our students. Our shared priority remains to minimise any disruption to their learning while seeking opportunities to support and enrich their overall experience. A comprehensive transition plan is now in progress to ensure that students can continue their studies either at the College’s main campus or, depending on individual preferences, at another suitable location.

“We know that this change will be deeply felt — by students, staff, and the community — and we do not underestimate this. Both the College and the Council remain fully committed to supporting resident learners affected through the transition.

“Importantly, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the future of education and skills development in the Borough and wider East Lancashire. We continue to work together to ensure that young people and adults in the region have access to high-quality learning, training, and career opportunities — now and into the future.

“The Witton campus has played a valued role in shaping many lives, and we are proud of its legacy. While this chapter is closing, our focus, in working with the Council and other partners, is firmly on maintaining and strengthening opportunities for local learners. We thank all those affected for their patience, understanding, and continued support.”

Staff and students might have to move to Myerscough’s main campus, in Bilsborrow, Preston (pictured). | Google Maps

The Union

UCU say that over the past few weeks, they have presented a range of options to college management that could have seen the centre remain open, but all suggestions have been rejected. They said the college has cited problems with an energy performance rating, but the local council, who own the buildings, had confirmed to UCU that it would explore all options to offer the college a new lease.

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: ‘Staff are rightly both angry and devastated that the college has decided to close Witton Park having rejected all the suggestions UCU made that would have enabled this much-loved centre to remain open. Whilst it is not too late for management to think again, we will be supporting our members who now face the uncertainty of not knowing if they will have a job to come back to in September’.

A college worker said: “We provide excellent hands-on, life-changing experiences combining education with pastoral support to Foundation learners and students with Education, Health and Care Plans, some of whom are amongst the most vulnerable and diverse learners in the area. Witton Park gives learners a sense of identity, opportunity for progression and hope for the future, and for many this isn’t just a college, it is a place where they have only ever felt understood, valued and capable.

“Closing this campus risks abandoning students who depend upon the structure, core and tailored learning opportunities otherwise not available or accessible to them.”