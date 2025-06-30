Myerscough College Basketball Academy alumni Amari Williams has made British basketball history after being selected in the second round of the 2025 NBA Draft.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Williams, who became the sixth homegrown draft pick, was selected by the Orlando Magic with the 46th overall pick on Thursday. His rights were then traded to the Boston Celtics where he will sign a two-way contact. The Celtics’ G League affiliate is the Maine Celtics.

Williams, who signed a full athletic scholarship out of Myerscough to play for Drexel University, was a three-time Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year, a two-time First-Team All-CAA selection and a three-time CAA All-Defensive Team pick in four years in Philadelphia. As a freshman, he helped the Dragons capture their first conference tournament title in 25 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amari Williams | Myerscough College

His career at Drexel was a springboard to Kentucky men’s basketball, one of the most storied collegiate basketball programmes in the United States.

Williams went on to average an efficient 10.9 points on 56.1 percent shooting to go with 8.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 22.8 minutes per game in 36 contests wearing the famed Kentucky jersey. Williams recorded just the fourth triple double in program history with 12 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 10 assists at Ole Miss.

He finished the season as one of 14 active players to record 1,000 career rebounds and points.

The graduate senior quickly became a fan favourite with his passing ability and intensity on the court, while he was a recognized figure in the community. He helped the Wildcats reach a record 45th and counting NCAA Tournament Sweet 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wildcats have produced 30 current NBA players, the most of any college.

Across 141 games that spanned a five-year collegiate career, Williams totalled 1,472 points and 1,038 rebounds. He tallied 286 assists, 230 blocks and 106 steals. He started 81.6 percent of games, including every game—98 straight starts—over his final three seasons.

A total of 16 British players have played in the NBA since its inception in 1946—Williams aims to be the 17th.