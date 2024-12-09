A Preston man who raped a teenage girl in Burnley has been jailed.

A 17-year-old girl was walking to a bus stop in Burnley town centre when she was approached by Lewis Watson on Monday, January 29.

Watson, 30, began talking to the victim, even asking her age. When she replied 17, he lied and told her he was 23.

It was a rainy day; Watson told the victim to walk with him before suggesting they find shelter in an overhang of a shop.

He proceeded to sexually assault her before guiding her to a second location and raping her. She tried to stop him.

In a victim impact statement, she said: “I can no longer sleep, I get flashbacks of that day every night.

“The image will forever be ingrained in my mind. I no longer trust people. This man scarred me for life.

“If only people knew what this monster did to me. Words just can’t describe the impact this has had on me, and it will live with me for the rest of my life.”

Watson, of Hazel Grove, Ribbleton, Preston, was identified following an investigation and later charged with rape and sexual assault.

He pleaded guilty and was today given a 19-year sentence, consisting of 11 years in prison, and eight years on extended license, at Burnley Crown Court.

DC Jodie Nolan and DC Laura Jenkins of Lancashire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences investigation team led the investigation.

DC Nolan said: “Lewis’ victim was innocent; a child walking to a bus station. The thought of being attacked shouldn’t have even crossed her mind.

“She was attacked though. Watson approached her, made her feel uncomfortable, lured her to another location and sexually assaulted and raped her.

“I can only commend the victim for the incredible bravery and strength she has shown throughout proceedings. I hope that with Watson jailed, she can now begin to heal and rebuild her life.

DC Jenkins added: “Watson is despicable and perverted. The crimes committed by him are nothing short of abhorrent, and I welcome the sentence handed down on him today.

“I hope that this sets a clear example that rape, and serious sexual assaults will not be tolerated in Lancashire.

“If you have been a victim of any sexual offence, please know that we will listen to you, we will investigate and we will do all we can to bring the person responsible to justice.”

If you do have anything to report to us, please get in contact on 101. If a crime is ongoing, call 999.