The cause of a fire at an Indian restaurant in Poulton-le-Fylde is under investigation.

Emergency services were called after a fire broke out at the 71 Indian Cuisine restaurant on Breck Road at around 4am on December 8.

Three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham were attended the scene.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used two hose reels to extinguish the flames.

Officers confirmed the cause of the fire was under investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “A joint investigation into the cause of the fire is being carried out by police and the fire service, and those enquiries are ongoing.”

Three fire engines from Blackpool and Bispham were called to the scene | Neil Cross

Pictures from the scene show the road was cordoned off by police in both directions while the area was made safe and an investigation was carried out.

If you have any information or CCTV footage that may help police, call 101 quoting log number 0249 of December 8.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.