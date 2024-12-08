A prolific shoplifter who targeted businesses across Chorley and South Ribble has been jailed.

John Molyneux was arrested in connection with the incidents on Friday.

He was later charged with five counts of theft from a shop and remanded into custody.

Molyneux appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on Saturday where he pleaded guilty.

He was subsequently sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “In court he was described as showing a ‘flagrant disregard for people and their property’ and was a ‘prolific offender’.”

Operation Vulture is the force’s campaign to tackle shoplifting across Lancashire.

Shoplifting involves serious organised criminal gangs as well as prolific offenders and opportunistic thieves.

The force said there had also been a “concerning” rise in reports of incidents involving violence towards retail staff in recent times.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.