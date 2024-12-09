19 arrested as heroin, cocaine, ketamine, weapons and £56k seized during County Lines crackdown in Lancashire
The arrests took place across South Lancashire, which covers Preston, Chorley, South Ribble and West Lancashire.
They formed part of a major national crackdown on County Lines offenders between November 25 and December 1.
County Lines is the transportation of illegal drugs from one area to another, usually by children or vulnerable adults who are coerced into it by criminal gangs.
Heroin, crack cocaine and ketamine were seized during the week as well as weapons including a zombie knife, machete and imitation firearm.
£56,000 seized in cash was also seized alongside designer watches, dirt bikes and a Range Rover.
14 vulnerable people were also visited and safeguarded.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are committed to uncovering and dismantling these lines, not only to safeguard our young people, but also to reduce the flow and access to drugs and other illegal materials in Lancashire.”
If you believe that someone may be involved in County Lines or other drugs activity, call police on 101.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.