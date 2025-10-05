Rossendale Borough Council has been urged to expedite the demolition of a former pub and play centre, blighted by anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LSC Property Holdings Limited have made a Prior Notification of Demolition Application for the Old Cobblers in New Hall Hey Road, Rawtenstall.

They say the derelict and fire damaged building is in a poor condition and is attracting daily anti-social behaviour. The building has also been the subject of a recent arson attack which is under investigation by the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning application is currently lodged with the Council for the demolition of the building and the redevelopment of the site to provide a coffee unit with ancillary drive thru and two restaurant units with ancillary drive thrus, but the determination of the application is unlikely before until mid-November.

The applicants state: “Having regard to recent events and safety concerns, the police and fire brigade have requested that the landowner explore the potential for immediate demolition of the building in order to prevent any further issues. Following pre-application discussions with the Local Planning Authority, it is understood that the Council support this approach given the condition of the building and the issues it is creating. It is on this basis that an application for prior approval of demolition is being made. The Proposal It is proposed to demolish the building and take it down to slab level as soon as practically possible. The slab will remain in situ until such time as the site is redeveloped when this will also be removed.”

The Old Cobblers in Rossendale | google

Other applications validated in East Lancashire this week:

- Demolition of existing dwelling / garage and proposed replacement self-build dwelling and detached garage at Stocks Farm Carr Lane, Blackburn.

- Proposed surface car park on vacant land adjacent to business premises at 4 Bridge Street, Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Listed Building Consent for external and internal works to reduce damp ingress and renovate existing rooms at 65 Sparth Road, Clayton-le-Moors.

- Outline Application to demolish an existing storage building and replace with three mews houses (3-bed) with off road parking at 6 Albert Street, Rishton.

- Prior Approval application to convert an agricultural building into two dwellings at Stump Hall Farm, Stump Hall Road, Higham

- Change of use from a dwelling to a care home for two people and the replacement of windows and doors from timber to UPVC at 25 Albert Street, Brierfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Prior Approval Notification for the erection of an agricultural building (24.4m length, 4.3m eaves height, 12.2m width, 6.1m height to ridge) at 1 Moor Isles Barn, Woodend Road, Reedley, Burnley.

- Application to vary the hours of operation at Loom Cafe Bar, Park Mill, Holcombe Road, Helmshore

- Outline application for the erection of up to 40 dwellings on land at Lower Carr Farm, Yarraville Street, Rawtenstall

- Conversion of the Wellington Hotel in Todmorden Road, Bacup from a public house with unit of living accommodation to a four-bed dwelling house.

- Permission in Principle for the development of between 5 and 9 residential dwellings on land off Market Street, Whitworth.