A Lancashire holiday and wedding retreat once visited by Hollywood royalty has gone up for sale.

Rossendale Holiday Cottages in Dean Lane, Rossendale, is an established rural retreat and wedding venue set in 9.11 acres.

It offers a range of traditional stone cottages, glamping pods, camper van pitches, a newly constructed rural retreat with guest suites, a licensed Hayshed cafe bar and an elegant wedding venue as well as fishing lake – with a 4.8 star Google review rating and a score of 4.6 on Tripadvisor.

Now, it’s being offered for sale for £1.5m, as its owners look for a change of pace.

Taking to social media, bosses said: “You may or may not have heard that we have tentatively put our beautiful cottages and glamping site up for sale! We are doing so early, as we are looking at retirement/semi retirement (at some point) and this wonderful place, whilst we love it so much is not semi anything. It’s a lifestyle. An office with the best views. A sociable friendly place to go each day. Chilled out but with an edge of anything may happen at any minute!

“We are hoping to find a younger version of ourselves, with more brilliant (crazy) ideas to take things to the next level. We’ve built the lake & filled it with fish. We’ve got the planning for the hotel which is nailed in. We’ve converted the stables. We’ve built the cottages. We’ve planted over 10k trees. We’ve welcomed Nick Jonas (amongst lots of other celebs!). We’ve built the glamping pods and lodges. We’ve created the Hayshed Café bar. We’ve got the wedding licence. We’ve hosted thousands of guests. We’ve hosted hundreds of amazing events, from weddings to all sorts of wellness retreats. We got the alcohol licence nailed in.We worked hard man! Over to one of you lot now. We will come visit!”

Rossendale Holiday Cottages was visited by Nick Jonas (inset) | Getty/Rightmove/Athertons Property & Land

Agents Athertons Property and Land called it a “rare and refined rural enterprise” with “great potential for further development and expansion.”

Nick Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers band, visited the site in February 2020 as part of a glamourous photoshoot for Gucci.

Bosses at Rossendale Holiday Cottages were approached by an international production company looking for the perfect location for an English countryside themed shoot while the Jonas Brothers were visiting Manchester as part of a tour.

The photo shoot produced images for the L’official Hommes magazine.