A new events space and cafe bar could soon open in Penwortham - if plans are given the green light next week.

South Ribble Borough Council’s planning committee will meet on Thursday to discuss change of use plans for the first floor of 16A Liverpool Road.

Antony Anderson of Loft Hospitality Ltd wants to change the use from a beauty salon into a hospitality and events space/café bar, and the matter has to go before councillors under the authority’s constitution regarding drinking establishments.

In a statement to the council, the applicant said: “The primary use will be a licensed cafe that will be open to the public between the hours of 10am until 5pm. The only other use beyond 5pm, would be pre-booked private events throughout the week and weekend. The proposed cafe opening hours would be 10am until 5pm, Monday to Sunday (Not necessarily open 7 days a week - most likely Weds - Sun).

“In regards to the events, we expect to be hosting a rage of small private and business events. These would take place during the cafe opening hours as well as in the evenings. They would be pre booked events so the venue wouldn't be open to the general public. We expect that during the week, Sun - Thursday, these would be mostly corporate and business events, taking place between 10am and 9pm. During the weekend, we expect more private celebrations such as christenings, funerals, birthdays etc and these would take place between the hours of 10am-12am, usually Fri - Sat.”

16a Liverpool Road, Penwortham | Google

The proposed floorplan indicates the access via the staircase from the ground floor - 16 On The Hill bar - and landing areas will remain the same. The front room will become event room 2, the middle room event room 1 and the existing back room will become the kitchen area. The existing bathroom will become the staff room incorporating a staff WC. The existing kitchen area will become two customer WC’s. There are no proposed alterations to the external elevations of the property.

Planning officers have recommended the application is granted, stating: “The proposed use of the site is considered to be appropriate in line with NPPF, Adopted South Ribble Local Plan and Penwortham Neighbourhood Plan. There would be no impact on the amenities of any residential properties as a result of the proposed development.”