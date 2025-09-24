It has been revealed that a historic Lancashire market will be temporarily relocating in the New Year.

Rossendale Borough Council has confirmed that Rawtenstall Market will move to Rawtenstall Town Square in January 2026 for a year, allowing traders to continue trading while the main market site undergoes a major refurbishment.

What to expect and what’s closing

Rawtenstall Market will remain open throughout the festive season. The decision forms part of the Council’s commitment to backing local businesses ahead of the market’s temporary relocation. They say that the temporary market will provide a ‘welcoming and vibrant’ space for shoppers for a 12-month period, conveniently located near the bus station and town centre amenities. The Market will retain its core traders and will also continue to host a programme of events, keeping the community engaged and attracting visitors throughout the refurbishment period.

In preparation for the move, construction to the temporary site will begin in early October. This will require the closure of the small Kay Street car park for around 10 weeks. Traders will then relocate after the Christmas period, with the new market opening on mid-January 2026.

An artist’s aerial view of Rawtenstall’s revitalised market. | Rossendale Borough Market

The main market’s redevelopment forms a key part of the Rawtenstall Masterplan, complementing wider town centre improvements including Lancashire County Council’s Levelling Up Fund (LUF) scheme, Plan for Neighbourhoods initiative, and upcoming gyratory improvements, all designed to future-proof the town centre while enhancing Rawtenstall’s connectivity, accessibility, and vibrancy.

Councillor Nick Harris, Lead Member for Economic Development, said: “The relocation of Rawtenstall Market marks a key step in securing its future. By moving to a temporary site, we’re ensuring that our fantastic traders can keep serving the community while we carry out essential improvements to the Market Hall. This will allow us to deliver a modern, vibrant space fit for generations to come, while protecting what people love most about the market today.”

Improvement works to the main market will begin in early January 2026, with traders expected to move back into a fully modernised building in early 2027.

The Council’s Economic Development Team will be available at Rawtenstall Market every Thursday from 10am to 12pm, until the end of November 2025, to offer residents, businesses, and community groups the opportunity to learn more about current initiatives in Rawtenstall, share feedback, and raise any questions or concerns directly with the team.