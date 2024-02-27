News you can trust since 1886
Watch as Lancashire Police hold press conference following shooting in London Road, Preston

After reports of a firearm being discharged this morning, the police have spoken about it.
By Sam Quine
Published 27th Feb 2024, 15:51 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 16:13 GMT
Lancashire police held a press conference following a shooting in Preston this morning.

Supt Steve Rides discussed the ongoing investigation into the incident in London Road.

He explained how an arrest had been made and how officers had recovered a firearm.

Watch the full press conference in the video above.

