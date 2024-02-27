News you can trust since 1886
Main road into Preston city centre reopens after shooting incident

The firearms incident happened at around 9am.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 27th Feb 2024, 15:48 GMT
A main road into Preston city centre has now reopened after a shooting incident.

Police closed off a 70m stretch of London Road around its junction with Salmon Street this morning, after a gun was discharged in the area. While Post reporters were at the scene, police officers monitoring the area had to arrest a man who refused to obey their orders to keep out.

The cordons remained in place for several hours, with traffic disruption building in the New Hall Lane area and around the Capitol Centre. Cars were being forced to make u-turns, blocking up side streets and putting extra pressure on New Hall Lane.

Lancashire Police at the scene of a shooting in London Road, PrestonLancashire Police at the scene of a shooting in London Road, Preston
Lancashire Police at the scene of a shooting in London Road, Preston

What was it all about?

Preston Police were called at around 9am today to reports of a firearms discharge in the vicinity of London Road, Preston. A man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and is currently in custody.

No one is thought to have been injured as a result of the firearms discharge, and it is being treated as an isolated incident, with no wider threat to the public.

