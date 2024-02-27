Preston firearms incident: London Road, preston cordoned off by Lancashire police after morning shooting
Detectives investigating a shooting in Preston have cordoned off one of the city's busiest roads.
A 60m to 70m stretch of London Road at the junction with Salmon Street has been cordoned off as our pictures, taken by Lancashire Post senior reporter Catherine Musgrove, show.
The incident seems to be outside, but not connected to, Lola's restaurant.
Earlier today, Lancashire Police closed Cranbourne Street, London Road and Adelaide Street after a firearm was discharged Officers were called at around 9am today , to reports of a firearms discharge in the vicinity of London Road, Preston.
A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and is currently in custody. No one is thought to have been injured as a result of the firearms discharge, and it is being treated as an isolated incident, with no wider threat to the public.
Officers are still at the scene to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
A police spokesman said: "We want to re-assure you that you will see an increased police presence in the area whilst we carry out our investigation. If you have any concerns, please get in contact with us. I"f you have any information that could assist our enquiries, contact us on 101 quoting log 231 of February 27 2024. In an emergency, call 999."