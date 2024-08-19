Victim speaks out after being raped, strangled and bitten by 'predatory individual' in Blackburn
Lee Barr, 27, was sentenced to 18 years for raping, strangling and biting a woman at a property in Blackburn.
She was understandably terrified of Barr but showed incredible bravery and strength by telling police what he had done.
In a victim impact stament, the woman wrote: “There are really no words which can explain how inhuman and humiliated I have felt, and it took a long time to finally speak out, and finally feel listened to, and believed. “
She continued: “I am slowly coming out of this nightmare, I am beginning to feel a little bit stronger. I am by no means fully recovered, and the process of recovery will be slow, I have no doubt I will carry the scars all my life.
“But I am determined for this not to beat me, I refuse to let it.”
Lancashire Police managed to secure charges against Barr following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service.
He appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court last month where a jury unanimously found him guilty of rape and sexual assault.
Barr, now of no fixed address but previously of Tythebarn Street, Darwen, returned to Preston Crown Court on Friday where he was jailed for 14 years.
He was also given a further four year extended licence after a Judge deemed him to be dangerous.
Barr had previously been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.
Det Chief Jo Billington, from Lancashire Police’s East Division, said: “Barr is a predatory individual who poses a real risk to women through his extremely concerning attitudes and behaviour.
“I welcome the sentence handed down today which reflects the seriousness of Barr’s offending.
“Finally, I would like to praise the victim for the incredible bravery she has displayed throughout this process and for the trust she placed in us to deliver justice in this case.”
If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online via or call 101. If a crime is in progress always call 999.