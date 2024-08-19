Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who a raped woman near Preston while filming his attack on a phone has been jailed.

Ezra Kenny raped the woman at an address near Preston in April 2023 and filmed it on a phone.

The 34-year-old pleaded guilty to rape, intentional strangulation and two offences of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ezra Kenny was jailed for more than 18 years for raping and assaulting a woman | Lancashire Police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At Preston Crown Court, he was given a sentence of 18 years and seven months at Preston Crown Court.

This consisted of a custodial sentence of 13 years and seven months, with a five-year licence period.

Kenny, of no fixed address, was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for life and was made subject of an indefinite restraining order in respect of his victim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det Insp. Marcus Latham, of the South division Rape and Serious Sexual Offences Team, said: “First and foremost, I would like to pay tribute to the bravery of the victim in coming forward and reporting these offences.

“She went through an horrific ordeal at the hands of Ezra Kenny who is a dangerous offender.

“I welcome the sentence imposed on him and I hope the victim takes some reassurance from the fact that Kenny is facing many years in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If anyone has been the victim of sexual offences, we urge them to contact police. They will be listened to and supported, and we will investigate so that offenders are put before the court.”

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101.

Always call 999 if a crime is in progress.