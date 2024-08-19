Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new £20k reward has been offered to trace a man wanted in connection with Matthew Daulby's murder in Lancashire.

What happened?

Officers were called to reports of an ongoing disturbance in Railway Road in Ormskirk at around 12.05am on July 29, 2023.

Matthew Daulby, 19, was found a short distance away with stab injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew Daulby died after being stabbed during an altercation in Ormskirk | Lancashire Police

He was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post-mortem examination conducted on July 31 established the cause of Mr Daulby’s death was a stab wound.

Has anyone been jailed?

Henry Houghton, 19, of Scarisbrick, denied murder but was convicted after a trial at Preston Crown Court.

A second man was cleared of the charge.

Houghton was told he must serve at least 20 years.

Henry Houghton was found guilty of the murder | Lancashire Police

Who are the police trying to find?

Lancashire Police still want to speak to Thomas Duresstill as part of their enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Crimestoppers offered a reward of up to £10,000 for information given exclusively to the charity that led to the arrest of Dures.

On August 19, police confirmed the £10,000 reward had been matched by Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner’s office.

A new £20k reward has been offered to trace Thomas Dures who wanted in connection with Matthew Daulby's murder | Lancashire Police

The reward is for “information leading to the arrest of Thomas Dures”.

The new £20,000 reward is only available to people who pass on information exclusively to the charity Crimestoppers, either via their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What have Lancashire Police said regarding the reward?

Det Chief Insp Andy Fallows, of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “It has now been over 12 months since Matthew’s murder and although one man has been found guilty, his family’s wait for justice goes on.

“Thomas Dures has known that my officers have wanted to speak to him for some time and while Matthew’s family continue to search for answers about what happened that night, Dures is out there about to celebrate his 21st birthday. It is high time he does the right thing and hands himself in.

“We know that people are assisting him in evading arrest. I want to make it clear to those people that we will ensure they are arrested and put before the courts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clive Grunshaw, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire, added: "My decision to match the Crimestoppers reward to £20,000 makes clear Lancashire Constabulary's commitment to deliver justice for Matthew Daulby's family.

"We know that sometimes it’s difficult for people to go to the police about what they know – and that can be for a range of reasons including fear of intimidation or loyalties. Matthew's family, together with the wider community, deserve to know what happened."

If you know the location of Thomas Dures call 101, quoting log number 1007 of July 29, 2023. Call 999 for immediate sightings.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.