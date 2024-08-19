Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mum of tragic Lancashire teen Jay Slater has revealed the truth around her son’s involvement in a violent attack involving a machete, a golf club and an axe and that left a young man fighting for his life.

In her first interview since laying her ‘forever 19’ son to rest, Debbie Duncan has spoken candidly about her son’s conviction for violent disorder.

Speaking to The Sun, Debbie Jay was ‘guilty by association’ over the attack that left him with a conviction.

Trolls posted many online stories about Jay’s involvement in the assault on the 17-year-old in 2021.

Victim Tom Hilton was left with a head wound after he was attacked by a group of youngsters with weapons, including a machete, golf club and axe in Rishton.

Tom spoke out after Jay went missing on June 17 – urging trolls to leave his family alone and allow them to focus on the search.

Debbie categorically said Jay did not harm Tom, but was convicted of violent disorder after witnessing the assault.

She said: “They used to go up to woods and into this old paper mill, five minutes away.

“This one night there was an incident where there were probably a couple of hundred people there.

“A lad, who was older, got attacked by what he described as 20 kids.

“They were appealing for witnesses, and I said to Jay, I think you should go and do a statement.

“So I took him myself to Blackburn, Greenbank Police Station.

“And he gave his version of events, which was that Tom was already on the ground when he saw it and he was at the back.

“I didn't think anything of it, but the following April, a letter came through saying that Jay was being charged with violent disorder.

“Jay attended the trial and Tom stood up in court and said that he didn't remember much about it.

“But Jay was kind of found guilty by association, and I don’t think he struck a blow or harmed Tom."

The apprentice bricklayer rom Oswaldtwistle travelled to Tenerife to attend the NRG Festival with friends Lucy Mae Law and Bradley Hargreaves.

He went missing on Monday, June 17 after leaving an Airbnb apartment he had attended with friends after the festival at around 8am.

He called Lucy, 18, at 8.50 am saying he had cut his leg, was lost and dehydrated - and had just 1% battery on his phone.

His mobile last pinged in the Rural de Teno Park – after Jay walked the wrong way from the Airbnb in Masca, 25 miles north of his apartment in Los Cristianos.

A 29-day search ensued which drew worldwide attention. On July 15, Debbie got a call from police asking her, Jay's dad Warren and brother Zak to go to the station.

And when they got there they were told – via a translator – that police had found human remains.

Defending her son who has been unable to defend himself from critcism, Debbie added: "I would just say that loads of kids get into trouble when they’re younger.

“There's grown men - dads, granddads, who get done for violent disorder for a fight that breaks out, say, outside a football stadium most weekends.

“But because Jay's in the limelight, they just want to say every bad thing that they can say about him.

“But they don't know Jay and are dragging up all things that they don't even know about.

"They don't know his background and his upbringing with a loving family.

“He was a lovely boy and wasn’t a bad person. I had Snapchat so I could communicate with him.

“He had a French bulldog, Buster, and he would be sending me Snaps when he was out with the dog.”

More than 500 people attended Jay’s funeral at Accrington Cemetery to say their final goodbyes.