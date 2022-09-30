Lancashire's Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, together with Lancashire Constabulary and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime made the pledge at the first ever Heritage Crime Conference in Lancashire.

The event, held at Salmesbury Hall, brought together partners across policing, local authorities, business and wider stakeholders to discuss how we can work together to protect our historic homes, churches, buildings, and property.

Around 100 people attended, recognising the collective importance of protecting and preserving our heritage and supporting the police in making it tougher for offenders to target these sites.

Police in Lancashire are drawing up plans to get tough on thieves and vandals

Heritage crime takes several forms including theft and damage to sites such as religious buildings, graveyards and conservation areas, alongside anti-social behaviour, and a number of other issues.

Speakers from policing, fire and rescue and managers of different heritage sites and related organisations offered advice, guidance and support to delegates to help 'design out' crime and make it harder for criminals to steal or damage these historically vital sites.

From lead and copper theft and targeting of bronze plaques and statues that damages buildings to sell for profit, through to arson, criminal damage and theft of priceless artifacts, and anti-social behaviour and disorder, risks at these sites need to be understood to ensure the best protection and response from all partners.

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Pratt MBE said: "Tackling crime in all its forms is at the very heart of the Commissioner's Police and Crime Plan and I know that partnership working and the community response to issues in their area is of utmost importance as we deliver the priorities within it.

"Heritage crime often impacts our more rural areas but can also be seen in our larger towns and cities, particularly with theft of lead, roof slates and paving, amongst other offences. Often these are carried out by organised crime gangs so it truly requires a cross-force approach to preventing heritage crime.