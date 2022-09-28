News you can trust since 1886
Take a look at the 11 highest achieving secondary schools in the county according to Sunday Times guide for parents

The 11 best and highest achieving secondary schools in Lancashire according to Sunday Times guide for parents

Several Lancashire secondary schools have beat off competition from across the country to feature in The Sunday Times' schools guide for parents.

By Aimee Seddon
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:38 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 3:41 pm

The Sunday Times' Parent Power Schools Guide ranks more than 1,600 of the highest-achieving primary, secondary and independent schools and colleges across the country.

Below, we have picked out all of the secondary schools in Lancashire that feature on the 29th edition of the guide.

Each school has been given a ranking by The Times out of the top 1,600 in the country.

1. Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy

The school, on Highfield Road, Croston, is the highest-ranking secondary school in Lancashire according to the guide. It is number 8 in the country in The Times' guide.

Photo: Neil Cross

2. Cardinal Newman College

Based on Lark Hill Road, Preston, the college ranked 23rd in the guide.

Photo: Google Maps

3. lanc girls.jpg

Based on Regent Street, Lancaster, the secondary school ranked 39th in the guide.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Lancaster Royal Grammar School

Based on East Road, Lancaster, this secondary school ranked 81st in the guide.

Photo: Google Maps

