Two prolific pickpockets jailed after being caught red-handed attempting to steal money from man in Blackburn
Two prolific pickpockets have been jailed after they were caught red-handed by security staff in Blackburn.
The incident occurred after a man withdrew money from a bank in The Mall in Church Street on November 7.
Security staff spotted Totka Yordanova attempting to steal the cash from his pocket as Stanka Slavcheva distracted him.
The duo were detained at the scene and enquiries found they were wanted for two similar pickpocketing incidents in Humberside in 2022.
The pair distracted a woman in her 70s and stole a large quantity of cash in a shop in Bridlington last December.
The duo also stole cash from the bag of an elderly woman at an amusements centre in Cleethorpes the month prior.
Yordanova, 35, and Slavcheva, 52, both of King Cliffe Road, Huddersfield, appeared at Preston Crown Court last week.
They were both jailed for 30 months after pleading guilty to attempted theft, theft from the person and theft by finding.
Lancashire Police advised people not to carry large amounts of cash when they are shopping and going about their daily business.
"If you see anyone acting suspiciously around other people and attempting to steal, please contact police immediately," a spokesman for the force added.