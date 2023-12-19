Two prolific pickpockets have been jailed after they were caught red-handed by security staff in Blackburn.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident occurred after a man withdrew money from a bank in The Mall in Church Street on November 7.

Security staff spotted Totka Yordanova attempting to steal the cash from his pocket as Stanka Slavcheva distracted him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The duo were detained at the scene and enquiries found they were wanted for two similar pickpocketing incidents in Humberside in 2022.

Totka Yordanova (left) and Stanka Slavcheva (right) (Credit: Lancashire Police)

The pair distracted a woman in her 70s and stole a large quantity of cash in a shop in Bridlington last December.

The duo also stole cash from the bag of an elderly woman at an amusements centre in Cleethorpes the month prior.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yordanova, 35, and Slavcheva, 52, both of King Cliffe Road, Huddersfield, appeared at Preston Crown Court last week.

They were both jailed for 30 months after pleading guilty to attempted theft, theft from the person and theft by finding.

Lancashire Police advised people not to carry large amounts of cash when they are shopping and going about their daily business.