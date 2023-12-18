Murderer subjected Blackburn man David Read to 'prolonged assault' using hammer and scissors
A man has been found guilty of murdering David Read in Blackburn.
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Read's body was found in a flat on Leamington Road shortly before 11.40am on June 7.
A post-mortem examination showed the 50-year-old died of multiple injuries. It was later discovered that defendant Mohammed Ali Khan had carried out a prolonged and extensive assault using a hammer and scissors.
CCTV enquiries showed 35-year-old Khan – a convicted drug dealer – arriving at David's flat on the afternoon of June 6.
Footage showed Khan leaving the address later in the evening and going home to change his clothing. He then bought food from a takeaway further along Preston New Road before returning to David's flat shortly after midnight on June 7.
At around 2am, one of David's neighbours heard a loud bang and a raised voice – now known to be that of Khan.
This was repeated an hour later and then at around 5am in the morning Khan was heard saying: "I'm sorry, I'm sorry David."
Khan was caught on CCTV leaving David's flat at 9am, carrying bags and having changed his clothes.
By tracking Khan's movements, officers were led to various locations where Khan had discarded items in an effort to dispose of evidence.
Officers found clothing belonging to Khan that appeared to have been washed as well as footwear belonging to David in a nearby wooded area.
In another location, police found David's mobile phone which had been broken and a bloodied claw hammer hanging from the branch of a tree
Khan's DNA was found on a pair of scissors found in David's flat and upon the hammer when it was recovered and examined.
When David's mobile phone was examined, it was discovered that Khan's details had been deleted from the contacts list.
In the period between 3.42am and 4.51am on June 7, calls had been made to individuals associated with Khan.
Neither Khan's phone or David's phone were used to call the emergency services.
Khan, of Preston New Road, was arrested on suspicion of David's murder on June 9.
While at the police station, Khan said to a police officer: "Miss, can I tell you the truth?"
During his police interview he went onto answer 'no comment' to the majority of questions put to him.
Khan was charged with murder following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service. He was unanimously found guilty by a jury on Monday (December 18) following a week-long trial at Preston Crown Court.
Khan was remanded into custody to be sentenced on Wednesday (December 20).
Det Supt Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police, said: "This was a truly shocking murder committed against a vulnerable man in his own home."