Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A pervert who sold sweets and drugs from his home to attract young girls has been jailed.

James Grant, who now lives in Lancashire ran a “tuckshop” from his home in Leeds, and from his motorbike, along with selling cannabis “spliffs”, in order to get close to two 12-year-old girls, Leeds Crown Court heard.

He would insist on hugging them and tried to undo the bra of one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 42-year-old was found guilty after a trial of four sexual assaults on children under the age 13, one count of supplying cannabis and one of dealing in cannabis. He admitted an offence of possessing an offensive weapon in a private place after a sword was found at his home.

Grant used a tuckshop at his home to get close to two young girls before sexually assaulting them. (pics by WYP / National World)

Judge Richard Mansell KC jailed him for 36 months. He said: “You denied any sexual purpose but the jury rightly found otherwise.”

He said Grant’s “sexually-motivated actions” had “devastating consequences”. He said: “Only an immediate custodial sentence can follow. You plainly engaged in grooming behaviour of these two girls with the provision of your tuckshop.”

The court heard that Grant would sell sweets and pop from his home, and on his motorbike, along with the cannabis joints. Witnesses said Grant was “ever present” on the street when children were around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was heard he would hug youngsters frequently, and on at least two occasions grabbed a girl from behind and tried to undo her bra.

In 2022 one of the girl’s mothers became aware of Grant and his actions, so contacted the police. The second girl then made similar allegations against him.

Impact statements were read to the court that the girls had struggled since Grant’s assaults, with one now not attending school.