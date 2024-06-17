Man charged with manslaughter after Matthew Guthrie dies following attack in Lytham

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves
Published 17th Jun 2024, 15:41 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of Matthew Guthrie in Lytham.

Police were called to a report of an assault in Henry Street at around 1.30am on June 18, 2023.

Matthew Guthrie, 25, from St Annes, suffered “serious head injuries” and sadly died in hospital the next day.

Matthew Guthrie, 25, from St Annes, suffered fatal head injuries when he was assaulted in Henry Street on a night out in LythamMatthew Guthrie, 25, from St Annes, suffered fatal head injuries when he was assaulted in Henry Street on a night out in Lytham
Matthew Guthrie, 25, from St Annes, suffered fatal head injuries when he was assaulted in Henry Street on a night out in Lytham

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A man was arrested at the time on suspicion of manslaughter and later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Lee Salthouse, 21, of Newsham Gardens, Kirkham, was charged with manslaughter on Monday.

He has been bailed to appear before Lancaster Magistrates Court on July 5.

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceLythamHospitalSt AnnesKirkhamPolice