A woman hand her hands and feet bound by a burglar who broke into her home and demanded money.

Police were called to Golden Hill Lane in Leyland at around 12.40am on Thursday May 30.

It was reported a man had gained entry into a house and tied a woman’s hands and feet before demanding money.

The suspect stole cash and left when the victim’s partner arrived home.

He is described as a white male, wearing dark clothing and carrying a blue backpack. He is believed to have been in area from around 10.30pm that night.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses, CCTV or dashcam footage to help catch the man responsible for the aggravated burglary. A police spokesman said: “We appreciate that some time has passed since this incident and we have been conducting numerous enquiries behind the scenes. We are now asking for your help.

“Were you in the area around the time of the incident? Did you see anything suspicious? Do you have dashcam or CCTV footage which may be able to help our investigation?