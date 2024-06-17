Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police described him as a “dangerous individual who presents a significant risk to female children”.

A man who tried to rape an underage girl in Lancashire has been jailed.

Jeremy Wood attempted to rape a 14-year-old girl at a house in Brierfield in September 2022.

The 56-year-old was disturbed before he could succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeremy Wood attempted to rape a 14-year-old girl at a house in Brierfield (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Wood, formerly of Hope Street, Brierfield, but now of no fixed address, was arrested the day after the offence was committed.

Wood was found guilty of attempted rape earlier this year.

A Judge deemed him to be a dangerous offender when he was back in the dock at Burnley Crown Court on Friday (June 14).

Wood was given a sentence totalling 16 years and nine months, which consisted of eight years and nine months immediate of which he will have to serve two thirds of before he is eligible for parole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will then have to serve a further eight years on extended licence.

Det Chief Francesca Wheatley, of Lancashire Police’s East Child Protection Team, said: “Wood is a dangerous individual who presents a significant risk to female children because of his perverted sexual interests.

“I welcome this sentence which offers the public a great deal of protection from him.”