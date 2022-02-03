Teenager arrested after staff member punched while breaking up fight at Preston railway station

An altercation broke out between two strangers at Preston railway station, British Transport Police tweeted on Wednesday (February 2).

Spotting the incident unfold, a member of staff attempted to intervene to calm the situation.

As he led one of the parties away he was punched in the side of the face by a 15-year-old boy.

"The youth was detained at the scene and he'll be interviewed in due course," a spokesman for BTP added.

A teenager was arrested after a railway worker was punched in the face in Preston

