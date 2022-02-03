Charity hamper for Preston's homeless snatched from Deepdale McDonald's

Two suspects on CCTV can be seen snatching the hamper from the front counter at 5am on Tuesday (February 1).

The "Night at the Movies" hamper included cinema tickets, DVDs, treats and other goodies, with all donations going to Preston's Foxton Centre, which provides shelter and support for some of the city's most vulnerable people.

A police spokesman said: "The matter has been reported to us and we are investigating. Anybody with information can call 101, quoting log 0250 of February 1, 2022."

If you would like to learn more about the Foxton Centre and the important work they do in the city, or if you would like to make a donation, you can visit their website here.