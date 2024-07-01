Teenage girl, 17, caught more than double the drink-drive limit after being stopped on M6
A concerned member of the public called 999 due to the way another vehicle was being driven on the M6 southbound near Preston at around 1am on Sunday (July 30).
Officers located the Peugeot car and stopped it at Charnock Richard services.
The driver, a 17-year-old girl, blew 95mg at the roadside - the legal limit for driving with alcohol in your system is 35mg.
She was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving with excess alcohol.
She was later charged with driving with excess alcohol and bailed to appear at Preston Youth Court on July 16.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We would like to thank the member of the public who got in contact to alert us - by doing so, they potentially prevented the situation escalating.
“The consequences of driving impaired can be devastating to others around you, and to you.
“If you suspect someone is driving impaired, please report it to us.”
Always call 999 if a crime is ongoing.
If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.