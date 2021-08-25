Teen injured after brawl breaks out on residential street in Lancashire

Officers were called to the incident in Gloucester Avenue, off Queens Road West, at around 7.15pm last night (August 25).

A "physical altercation" erupted after a group of "approximately 30 people" gathered in the street.

A 17-year-old boy had been assaulted during the fight, but police said his injuries "are thought to be minor".

Police were called to reports a fight had broken out in Gloucester Avenue, Accrington. (Credit: Google)

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Although we believe this was an isolated incident we will have extra patrols in the area over the coming days to provide reassurance to residents."

Detectives said their enquiries are ongoing and they have urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting log number 1387 of August 24.

You can also report it online at the Lancashire Police website by clicking HERE.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.