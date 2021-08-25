Residents evacuated and man arrested after weapons and unknown substances were found at an address in Lancaster

Police and bomb disposal vehicles at the corner of St. Pauls Road and Heaton Road in Lancaster on Tuesday, August 24. Residents were evacuated in the afternoon. Picture by Rachel Harvey.

Police and partner agencies are currently at the scene while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team assess the items.

As a precaution a cordon has been put in place and nearby residents evacuated.

Police said there is not believed to be any wider threat to the community.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene yesterday (Tuesday, August 24).