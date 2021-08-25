Residents evacuated and man arrested after weapons and unknown substances were found at an address in Lancaster
A 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday (Tuesday, August 24) after weapons and unknown substances were located at an address in Heaton Road, Lancaster.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 11:15 am
Updated
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 12:26 pm
Police and partner agencies are currently at the scene while the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team assess the items.
As a precaution a cordon has been put in place and nearby residents evacuated.
Police said there is not believed to be any wider threat to the community.
He was later detained under the mental health act and taken to hospital.