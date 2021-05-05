Robber threatens staff with screwdriver before stealing cash at Bargain Booze store in Lancashire

A hooded man waited until the store in Whalley Road, Accrington, was empty before entering at around 6.30pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 4).

The man then went behind the counter and threatened a shop worker with a screwdriver after distracting them.

The employee shouted for help from her college, prompting the man to make threats to both women to open to the ATM and till.

Unable to access the ATM, he emptied the till of cash before dragging one of the store workers towards the door while threatening her with the screwdriver.

Her colleague opened the door and the suspect ran onto Pilot Street and then towards Whittaker Street.

Officers said no arrest has been made at this stage and enquiries are ongoing.

The man had reportedly been seen hanging around outside the store earlier in the day. (Credit: Lancashire Police)

"This was a shocking and appalling crime, which has left the victims extremely shaken," Det Insp John McNamara, from East CID, said.

"Although we are in the early stages of our investigation, we are carrying out a number of enquiries to find the individual responsible. As part of those enquiries, we are asking for the public's help in identifying the man in the CCTV.

"We would be keen to speak with the male customer who attended as the offender was leaving and also want to hear from anybody with CCTV or dashcam footage from the area at that time, which could assist our investigation."

The suspect has been described as white, with a scruffy dark beard which had some ginger in it.

He was wearing a blue jacket, dark bottoms and a scarf that was covering some of his face.

Officers said they understand this incident will cause the public a great deal of concern and patrols have been increased in the area.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk, quoting log number 1239 of May 4.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.