Preston man wanted by police after 20-year-old is attacked with metal bar in Ashton

Leon Halsall, 37, is being sought by officers investigating an assault at the junction of Larches Lane and Thistleton Road on Friday, April 23.

Police say a 20-year-old man suffered head injuries after he was hit over the head with a metal bar.

Halsall is wanted in connection with the attack and is described as white, around 5ft 10ins, of stocky build with cropped hair.

He has links to the Ashton and Ribbleton areas of Preston, as well as Leyland.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you can call police on 101 quoting incident reference 1353 of April 23. For immediate sightings, you should call 999.