Preston man wanted by police after 20-year-old is attacked with metal bar in Ashton

A Preston man is wanted by police following a violent attack in Ashton.

By Matthew Calderbank
Wednesday, 5th May 2021, 12:33 pm
Updated Wednesday, 5th May 2021, 12:37 pm

Leon Halsall, 37, is being sought by officers investigating an assault at the junction of Larches Lane and Thistleton Road on Friday, April 23.

Police say a 20-year-old man suffered head injuries after he was hit over the head with a metal bar.

Halsall is wanted in connection with the attack and is described as white, around 5ft 10ins, of stocky build with cropped hair.

Leon Halsall, 37, is being sought by officers investigating an assault at the junction of Larches Lane and Thistleton Road in Ashton on Friday, April 23. Pic: Lancashire Police

He has links to the Ashton and Ribbleton areas of Preston, as well as Leyland.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you can call police on 101 quoting incident reference 1353 of April 23. For immediate sightings, you should call 999.

