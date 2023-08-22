Rishton sex offender wanted by Lancashire Police after failing to turn up to court
Neville Chapman, from Rishton, was due to be sentenced but he did not attend the court hearing.
Chapman, who is missing from home, also failed to comply with a Sex Offender Notification Requirement.
He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, with short dark brown hair and a fluffy beard, although he is sometimes clean shaven.
He has tattoos on his arms, including a large red Devil face on his lower left arm and skulls on his wrist.
Chapman, who has links to Darwen, was last seen wearing a Khaki-coloured jacket and blue jeans.
He was also carrying a green rucksack
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 916 of August 19, 2023.
Call 999 for immediate sightings of Chapman.