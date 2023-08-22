News you can trust since 1886
Rishton sex offender wanted by Lancashire Police after failing to turn up to court

An urgent appeal has been launched to find a missing sex offender from Lancashire who failed to turn up at court.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 14:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Aug 2023, 14:47 BST

Neville Chapman, from Rishton, was due to be sentenced but he did not attend the court hearing.

Chapman, who is missing from home, also failed to comply with a Sex Offender Notification Requirement.

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, with short dark brown hair and a fluffy beard, although he is sometimes clean shaven.

Have you seen wanted Neville Chapman, 59, from Rishton? (Credit: Lancashire Police)Have you seen wanted Neville Chapman, 59, from Rishton? (Credit: Lancashire Police)
He has tattoos on his arms, including a large red Devil face on his lower left arm and skulls on his wrist.

Chapman, who has links to Darwen, was last seen wearing a Khaki-coloured jacket and blue jeans.

He was also carrying a green rucksack

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 916 of August 19, 2023.

Call 999 for immediate sightings of Chapman.