Hambleton woman loses £40k job as professional surveyor after being caught drink-driving
Kelly Smith had been driving friends in an Audi when they visited a McDonalds, Blackpool Magistrates heard on Tuesday (August 22).
Staff were alerted by the party’s noisy behaviour and rang the police when they realised Smith was the driver.
The 38-year-old was arrested after she moved her car, and was subsequently found to be twice over the legal limit.
Smith, of Bull Park Lane, Hambleton, admitted the offence.
She was banned from driving for 20 months and ordered to pay £253 in fines and costs.
Brett Chappell defending said that as a result of losing her licence, his client had lost her job as a professional surveyor.